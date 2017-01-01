Sheets + SQL

The power of SQL and flexibility of Sheets enables you to quickly uncover and share insights
You'll need grant Google's IP addresses access to your database. If you're using AWS, check this link out. Google also has some info about it here. If you're still having issues, send us a note.
SeekWell is free!
All the basic stuff (querying MySQL databases and running reports) will always be free. We offer a premium plan for $19 a month that includes:
No. SeekWell is a Google Sheets Add-on, so Google does pass your data from your database to Google Sheets, but your data never touches any of SeekWell's servers. In fact, our basic Sheets Add-on doesn't even need our servers (all the processing occurs at Google). Some premium features do require passing subsets of data to our servers (e.g. machine learning and predictive modeling).
Our basic account supports MySQL. Premium accounts include Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, and Google Cloud SQL.
Here is some info on connection strings
You need to highlight the range of cells on the sheet that you'd like to execute. See the quick start guide for more info
This is an issue with all Sheet Add-ons. When you first install an Add-on you may need to restart your browser and refresh the sheet. I'd also recommend using Chrome. If you're still having issues please send us a note.