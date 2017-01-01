Sheets + SQL

How do I connect to my database? You'll need grant Google's IP addresses access to your database. If you're using AWS, check this link out. Google also has some info about it here. If you're still having issues, send us a note.

How much does SeekWell cost? SeekWell is free!



All the basic stuff (querying MySQL databases and running reports) will always be free. We offer a premium plan for $19 a month that includes: Connect to an unlimited number of databases (MySQL, MS SQL Server, Oracle, and Google Cloud SQL)

Unlimited number of queries with no row limits

Report / Dashboard automation Upgrade your account to premium here

Does SeekWell have direct access data from my database? No. SeekWell is a Google Sheets Add-on, so Google does pass your data from your database to Google Sheets, but your data never touches any of SeekWell's servers. In fact, our basic Sheets Add-on doesn't even need our servers (all the processing occurs at Google). Some premium features do require passing subsets of data to our servers (e.g. machine learning and predictive modeling).

What databases do you support? Our basic account supports MySQL. Premium accounts include Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, and Google Cloud SQL.

How do I find my database address? Here is some info on connection strings

How does Run Sheet work? You need to highlight the range of cells on the sheet that you'd like to execute. See the quick start guide for more info